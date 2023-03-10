Annual SpringsFest celebrates Comanche Springs

It will run from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Comanche Springs Swimming Pool and James Rooney Memorial Park.

FORT STOCKTON, Texas — The annual SpringsFest returns to Fort Stockton on March 11.

It will run from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Comanche Springs Swimming Pool and James Rooney Memorial Park.

This event celebrates the Comanche Springs, which was pumped dry in the 60s.

It was among the state's six largest springs and supported many farmers in Fort Stockton.

Years later the springs have been flowing again because the aquifer rebounds from summer irrigation pumping during the winter.

During Saturday's event there will be tours, live music, food trucks, a scavenger hunt and even a Frontier Days reenactment at the fort grounds.