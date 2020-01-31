MIDLAND, Texas — Brad Ingle loves taking on new projects, big or small.

That's been his motto since he first got a hold of a tool from his dad's toolkit.

"When I was probably 7 or 8 he built a treehouse for us and I guess that was the first time that I got to use some tools and he let me come along and help," Ingle said.

In high school, Brad taught himself how to woodwork from watching videos on Youtube and reading about it in books.

"I'd say that's kind of when the hobby turned more into the business aspect of it all," Ingle said.

He's in the business of selling anything from a recipe box to a bench, to a surfboard.

"I sell way more cutting boards than you can ever imagine," Ingle said.

He spent 2 years building a canoe.

"Woodworking for me is a time where I can get away from my job or when I was in college in school and just be thinking about something else. It's a little bit of an outlet for me," Ingle said.

To make things harder, he said his materials aren't even available in Midland.

That means Brad drives back home every now and then to get the kind of wood he needs to finish his work.

Brad said the reward he feels for making such personal gifts is enough.

"I made a few recipe boxes in the past and I think about their family recipes they're putting in there and then I hope that lasts forever," Ingle said.

