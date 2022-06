A portion of CR 110 between CR 1140 & CR 1110 has been changed from 55 MPH to 45 MPH.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — The Midland County Commissioners Court has voted to lower the speed limit on a portion of CR 110 between CR 1140 & CR 1110.

The speed limit changed from 55 MPH to 45 MPH. This change is now in effect and was presented to the commissioners court after multiple requests.