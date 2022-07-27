Spectrum of Solutions to host its annual Hope-In-One Golf Tournament on August 9

The event will take place at Ranchland Hills Golf Club with four-person scrambles starting at different times throughout the day.

MIDLAND, Texas — Spectrum of Solutions will be holding its annual Hope-In-One Golf Tournament on August 9 at the Ranchland Hills Golf Club.

There will be a morning flight beginning at 8:30 a.m. and an afternoon flight starting at 1:00 p.m. This event will have groups of four competing for 1st and 2nd place prizes.

All of the proceeds from this event will go directly to benefitting Spectrum of Solutions and its work in the community.

People can register for the event by going to Spectrum of Solutions website.