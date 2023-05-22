Space Nation Day event held at the Permian Basin Petroleum Museum

Petroleum Museum teams up with Space Nation to educate the public on the relationship between space exploration and the oil and gas industry.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDLAND, Texas — The Permian Basin Petroleum Museum in Midland had a free admission day today because Space Nation Day, which aims to educate the public on both space exploration and the oil and gas industry.

Space Nation, a company focused on space exploration and training, teamed up with the petroleum museum in Midland for the event.

What brought the two organizations together were the parallels between space exploration and the oil and gas industry.

“It’s letting the community know that space is similar to what we’ve done exploring the earth for oil and gas, except we’ll be exploring off planet. Then the other part is people don’t know that we can get access to space as cheaply and easily as possible,” said Stephan Reckie, universal sales director for Space Nation.

The entire museum was open for the event and there were various space themed activities for the kids and a panel where guests could interact with experts on space.

The petroleum museum was more than happy hold something like this for their guests.

“This is such a treat for us because we rarely have a free admission day and where else can you talk about space and have activities going on, have the museum open. I think it’s a great opportunity for us and our community to introduce them to space and to introduce them to our museum if they haven’t been here before,” said Kathy Shannon, executive director for the Permian Basin Petroleum Museum.