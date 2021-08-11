Space consultant talks about the future of space travel in West Texas

"Remember Jeff Bezos is 120 miles down the road for a reason, he could of set up his location anywhere in the country he wanted."

MIDLAND, Texas — Oscar Garcia and his company InterFlight Global has been working directly with Midland for over four years now. Last week,Garcia addressed the Midland Devlopment Coroporation on the future of aerospace and space travel in West Texas.

"Remember Jeff Bezos is 120 miles down the road for a reason, he could of set up his location anywhere in the country he wanted," said Garcia

With Blue origin setting up shop in Van horn and Space-X possibly opening a site in south Texas, space travel is here to stay.

"The space industry for five or six decades has developed in the coasts, east coast around Florida at the Kennedy space center, west coast around California Vandenberg space center, so what happened is the middle was kind of left alone"

But, in the last couple of decades, more space ports have established in the middle of the country, including right here.

"Midland and six others and what happens now is we have the coasts and what we have now the us central space basin."

With Midland international air and space port being in the middle,

"Midland has kind of emerged as the central point as of all the 7 spaceports, we are working to consolidate that position for midland to be the hub," said Garcia.

Which is why Garcia is working with the mdc and city to help the air and pace port reach its full potentional