South Carolina man wanted for Murder arrested in Ector County

ODESSA, Texas — A man wanted for Murder in Dillion, South Carolina has been located and arrested on June 11 in Goldsmith.

George Michael Turner was booked into the Ector County Detention Center on the same day. Texas DPS was assisted with the arrest by Odessa PD SWAT, ECSO Deputies and Texas Rangers.

Turner was arrested on a homicide warrant according to Texas DPS. Turner and the arrest happened in the 100 block of North Goldsmith without incident.