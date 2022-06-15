Some Odessa homes seeing water as system recharges

"We're optimistic, cautiously optimistic."

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa is in a much better spot than Monday when it comes to water, but we're not completely in the clear-there are some more steps to make sure everyone is safe.

"We are recharging the systems, we are putting water back into the system and loading it up, it is proceeding very well. We are optimistic about it," said Tom Kerr, the City of Odessa Public Works Director. "Hopefully we'll have everybody in water today by this evening, at the latest."

When it comes to what homes will get water first, it depends on where you live.

"The areas, what we call the lower areas, so everything south of 42nd Street inside the loop and south of Loop 191 on the east side, they'll see water sooner and should be starting to see water now," said Kerr.

Although homes will have water, do not drink it until the Boil Water Notice is cleared.

"They'll be able to flush their toilets and do other important and needed things around their home, once they're pressure builds up around their home more they'll be able to take showers," said Micheal Marrero, the City Manager of Odessa.

"If you intend to use the water for consumption we ask that you bring that to a boil, let it cool down and then it should be safe to utilize," said Marrero

The city has to test the water to make sure it's in the clear before they give the green light.

"We call them Bac-T samples, you're looking for bacteria, that kind of thing," said Kerr.

The water is expected to be tested on Thursday morning. Once the water is tested, it will take around 24 hours to get results back, which means things could be back to normal as early as Friday morning.