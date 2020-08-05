ODESSA, Texas — "I'm glad to be a part of this team and I'm glad to be a part of medical center," Araceli Ponce, MCH registered nurse said.

Not only is Araceli working hard to stop the spread...

"We try to do everything we can," Ponce said.

She's also working hard to keep her family safe.

"It's definitely been overwhelming, physically, and mentally. We already take many precautions before all of this started. We already washed our hands and did everything we were supposed to do, but now it's definitely more stressful not taking it home to our families, trying not to take it home to our families," Ponce said.

Both she and her husband work at MCH, but they've been seeing the rest of their family through a screen.

Specifically their firstborn 9-month-old.

"We've gone a week without seeing him because of the coronavirus and having to take care of these patients, but it's a sacrifice that we'll make every day if it means that we keep our family safe," Ponce said.

Araceli's passion to help the world is changing lives, but it comes with a price.

"We did have to miss his first crawl, but it's been okay," Ponce said.

Milestones being missed, but at the end of the day, her baby's health is what matters most.

RELATED: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share new video to celebrate Archie's first birthday

RELATED: Vancouver mom delivers baby while battling COVID-19 in medically induced coma

RELATED: 'Baby Shark' released a song about handwashing and it will be stuck in your head forever