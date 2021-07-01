Some Midland construction projects delayed due to rain

Projects could be delayed for up to a month in some cases.

MIDLAND, Texas — Certain Midland construction projects, including one on Thomason Road have been delayed throughout town because of rain according to Jose Ortiz, Director of Engineering Services for the City of Midland.

Contractors performing work normally have rain days inserted into their construction timeline, but with more rain than average, projects will likely be further delayed.

More rain is forecasted for Saturday and Sunday which could add even more time to construction.