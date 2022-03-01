So. Bell & Co. to host Pup Pageant Party

MIDLAND, Texas — So. Bell & Co. will be holding a Pup Pageant Party on March 5.
The event will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 4405 Cardinal Ln in Midland. People can support the local shelters in Midland and Odessa by donating either dog/cat food or a $20 PetSmart gift card.
Check-in for the event will be from 3:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., followed by the pageant at 4:00 p.m. The pageant will be on the 5th episode of the new and upcoming tv series Keeping Good Company.
There will be cookies, puppy biscuits, a free photo booth and chances to win prizes in the Puppy Pageant.
The event is free, but owners must enter in with their puppies to go the event. For those who want to just watch the event and do not have an animal competing, just bring either the dog and cat food or $20 PetSmart gift card to the event.