So. Bell & Co. to host Pup Pageant Party

The event will take place on March 5 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

MIDLAND, Texas — So. Bell & Co. will be holding a Pup Pageant Party on March 5.

The event will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 4405 Cardinal Ln in Midland. People can support the local shelters in Midland and Odessa by donating either dog/cat food or a $20 PetSmart gift card.

Check-in for the event will be from 3:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., followed by the pageant at 4:00 p.m. The pageant will be on the 5th episode of the new and upcoming tv series Keeping Good Company.

There will be cookies, puppy biscuits, a free photo booth and chances to win prizes in the Puppy Pageant.