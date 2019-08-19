SNYDER, Texas — At Snyder Cemetary, residents have long laid meaningful items to rest alongside the graves of their loved ones.

But Saturday afternoon, everything that was placed there by friends and family of those that have passed was found not at each grave, but in the dumpster.

“He was a good kid and it’s not fair. I lost him once and it kind of feels like I've lost him again," said plot owner Adelia Barker.

As hundreds of plots were destroyed and rid of decorations, notes, and even headstones with zero notice, many were left in utter disbelief.

“They’re already gone, our lives are already empty without them and we come here and see it’s even more empty? No, that’s bull," said plot owner Priscilla Tavis.

“This is my mother. She’s been gone going on 5 years. We had it cleaned and all. We had a big cross with a crucifix that was blessed but I took it home, I didn’t want them to take that and trash it," said plot owner Uvinia Flores.

Residents say some of the plots were stripped bare, with before and after pictures taken as proof. The majority of plots that were affected were located on the east side of the cemetery.

“He loved converse tennis shoes and that’s all he would wear. So there were converse planters out here, a blue and a red one that my girls and I brought out here. It was representative of him and the gnomes too. We used to watch a movie, 'A Gnome Named Gnorm.' He loved Harry Potter too so the blanket represents him as well," said Barker.

Snyder residents have had a bad situation made even worse.

“This is all I have left of my son right here. This is where I come, this is where I bring him things. I can’t give him birthday presents unless I bring them out here, I can’t bring him Christmas presents unless I come out here," said Barker.

The reasoning? Here’s what some residents think after speaking with the cemetery's groundskeepers.

“Well first off, they told me he told them to wipe everything out," said Tavis "Troy Botts told the people that work for him."

Troy Botts is the president of Snyder’s Cemetery Association. Barker says groundskeepers told her this was their order, a move to make it easier to maintain and grow grass at the cemetery.

“His bench was moved behind his headstone and my friend helped me move it back where it belongs. I sat there and cried. I feel like they’ve violated him. This is his home, and they broke into his home," said Barker.

“They shattered a lot of hearts out here in Snyder, I mean they were already shattered. And for them to just come and destroy it like they aren’t resting," said Tavis.

The community is still looking for answers, residents are hoping that a planned meeting being held at the cemetery at 8 a.m. Monday will provide some.