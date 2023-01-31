Snyder Emergency Management responds to incident at Kinder Morgan facility

According to the City of Snyder's EMS Facebook page, several residents heard a loud boom Tuesday morning.

SNYDER, Texas — If you heard a loud boom in Snyder Tuesday morning, you aren't alone.

The City of Snyder's Emergency Management Services team received numerous reports about it around 6:45 a.m.

According the the EMS' Facebook page, fire crews and law enforcement learned about an incident at the Kinder Morgan location on FM 1611 and responded.

Kinder Morgan officials told authorities an incident caused a power outage and equipment failure damages to the SACROC facility.

At this time, Kinder Morgan has not released further details on the incident, but says flaring and venting occurred as a result of it.

All personnel have reportedly been accounted for, and the facility has been isolated and shut down. Air monitoring for H2S gas is also being conducted near the site.

In the meantime, portions of CR 226 and FM 1611 in the area have been closed as a precaution.

Kinder Morgan released the following statement:

Appropriate regulatory agencies have been notified, and we are in coordination with local responders to continue assessing the damages to the site and communicating with nearby residents. An investigation into the cause of the incident is underway, and we are working with our customers on any impacts.