SNYDER, Texas — Troy Botts, president of the Snyder Cemetery Association, held a meeting at Snyder Cemetery on the morning of August 19.

That meeting was attended by dozens of concerned citizens wanting answers as to why decorations had been removed from a number of plots throughout the cemetery.

KBEST media

"They didn't give us any warnings, notice or anything, they just took it upon themselves and did whatever they wanted," said Natasha Mays who attended the meeting.

Mays and others tell us Potts told them the removals were all in an effort to clean up the cemetery.

"He said it was supposedly cause it was trashy, everything just looks bad, there was weeds or whatever. Well some people are poor or whatever, and can't afford to put down grass," said Mays.

Other attendees unsettled by what they call was a dismissive attitude from Potts.

"It's so hard you know, for a lot of people here it's so sad," said Esther Vazquez who also attended the meeting.

"He's (Botts) actually a really good person but for him to get to this point he shouldn't have done that," said Mays.

Several residents are now considering banding together to hire an attorney to represent them as one, though it's unclear what legal recourse action could be taken.

Potts was unavailable for comment, but staff tell us the cleanup of the cemetery has been put on hold.

We're also told that items that have been thrown away will be taken out of the trash and organized into piles for residents to collect.