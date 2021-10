First and second doses of the vaccine will be available to those 12 and older while supplies last.

BIG SPRING, Texas — Scenic Mountain Medical Center is holding a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Thursday from 3-6 p.m.

First and second doses of the vaccine will be available to those 12 and older while supplies last.

The clinic is being held at Whatley Plaza, located at 1601 W. 11th Place in Big Spring.