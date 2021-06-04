SMMC reopens its facility to visitors

All visitors will be allowed to come in during set visiting hours except for those visiting patients with COVID-19.

BIG SPRING, Texas — Scenic Mountain Medical Center has decided to reopen its facility to visitors.

All visitors will now be allowed come in during set visiting hours except for visitors who want to see patients with COVID-19.

“Decreasing positivity rates and hospitalization rates in our community related to COVID-19, as well as more people receiving the vaccine, makes us feel more comfortable opening up for visitation," said Rohith Saravanan, chief medical officer at Scenic Mountain Medical Center. "It is also the right move for our patients and their families.”

Visiting hours will be Monday-Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and Saturday-Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

“Restricting visitation has been a critical need to keep hospital staff and patients safe, but we are pleased to see that our numbers are now in a place where we can welcome back the friends and families of our patients,” said Stacey Brown, president of Scenic Mountain Medical Center. “We understand how difficult it has been for them not to have access to see each other during such a vulnerable time.”