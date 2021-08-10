SMMC employee to run in the Boston Marathon

Allan Espina, the Director of Education for Scenic Mountain Medical Center, is not only running the marathon because of his love for running, but also to dedicate this race to Mia Cortinas, a six-year-old girl who was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia a year ago.

"While I know that God has a plan for everybody, it's still heart-wrenching when to hear that we have children in West Texas battling cancer," Espina said. "Sometimes when you hear about cancer you tend to hear it from an adult pesrpective, but it's gut-wrenching when you hear it's from a little girl, or a little boy."