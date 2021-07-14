SMMC holding drive-thru vaccine clinic on July 15

First and second doses will be available at the clinic.

BIG SPRING, Texas — Scenic Mountain Medical Center is offering 1st and 2nd doses at a drive-thru clinic on July 15, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Anyone age 12 and up can get a free shot on a first-come-first-served basis.

The drive-thru clinic will take place at Whatley Plaza (North Driveway Entrance on Martin Luther King Blvd) located at 1601 W. 11th Place in Big Spring, Texas.

You can also schedule a vaccine appointment at Scenic Mountain Medical Center. To schedule, call 432-268-4729.