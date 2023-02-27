Small wildfire occurs in Chisos Basin due to downed powerlines

BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas — Big Bend National Park Fire personnel responded to a small wildfire quickly that was caused from downed powerlines.
According to Big Bend National Park, at 3:00 p.m. on February 23, power outages occurred in the Panther Junction area, and shortly after, smoke was seen along the road in the Chisos Basin. The fire team responded fast and saw the smoke and fire near a downed pole.
The team worked to stop the fire from spreading, and by 7:00 p.m., the fire was declared contained. The pole was replaced the next day and the power was restored that afternoon.
“I would like to express deep gratitude for the fast response of Big Bend’s fire management team,” said acting Deputy Superintendent Rick Gupman. “Their quick action limited the spread and averted the potential of a major wildfire.”