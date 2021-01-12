Small plane crashes in north Midland

MIDLAND, Texas — An experimental biplane went down in a field in north Midland Wednesday, according to a City of Midland spokesperson.
Our reporter on scene says it went down about 100 yards from a neighborhood.
Viewers reported a heavy police presence around North County Road 1150 around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
There is no word yet on where the plane was going or coming from at this time.
The two passengers on board were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
This is all the information we currently have on this developing story. Stay with NewsWest 9 for the latest as we learn more details.