x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Small plane crashes in north Midland

The two passengers on board were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, according to a City of Midland spokesperson.

MIDLAND, Texas — An experimental biplane went down in a field in north Midland Wednesday, according to a City of Midland spokesperson.

Our reporter on scene says it went down about 100 yards from a neighborhood.

Viewers reported a heavy police presence around North County Road 1150 around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Credit: Jonathan Polasek

There is no word yet on where the plane was going or coming from at this time.

The two passengers on board were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

This is all the information we currently have on this developing story. Stay with NewsWest 9 for the latest as we learn more details.

In Other News

Small plane crashes in north Midland