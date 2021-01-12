Small plane crashes in north Midland

The two passengers on board were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, according to a City of Midland spokesperson.

MIDLAND, Texas — An experimental biplane went down in a field in north Midland Wednesday, according to a City of Midland spokesperson.

Our reporter on scene says it went down about 100 yards from a neighborhood.

Viewers reported a heavy police presence around North County Road 1150 around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

There is no word yet on where the plane was going or coming from at this time.

