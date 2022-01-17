x
Small plane crash occurs at Dawson/Borden County Line

The pilot, 70-year-old Dennis Harrington, is in stable condition at Medical Arts Hospital.
LAMESA, Texas — A small plane crash occurred on January 14 near Lamesa, Texas.

The initial investigation revealed that the pilot was flying from Addison, Texas to Hobbs, New Mexico. The pilot, 70-year-old Dennis Harrington, was planning to land at the Lamesa Airport to re-fuel, but lost control of the plane and crash landed. 

The pilot suffered minor injuries and was transported to Medical Arts Hospital where he is in stable condition. 

We will continue to update this story as we receive more information. 

