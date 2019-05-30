ODESSA, Texas — Each year following Monica Demming's tragic murder at the hand of her ex boyfriend, her family and friends have gathered at a local park to release balloons in her memory.

Tonight (Thursday), Monica's family will once again come together to honor her life.

But this year as they remember Monica's life and how she was taken from them far too soon, they will also have reason to celebrate. State Representative Brooks Landgraf is expected to be in attendance, as he is recently back from Austin where he had a very successful legislative session and saw the passing of a law named after Monica.

Monica's Law was passed by both the House and Senate and will be law come September. The law creates an online database that compiles a list of all Protective Orders issued by Texas courts and allows authorities and the Public to search these records.

Landgraf was inspired with the idea for this database after a meeting with Monica's father. After learning that Monica had been murdered at gun point by her ex boyfriend, her father said he wished that he had known of his violent past. Both Landgraf and Monica's father agreed that had there been a way to learn of her boyfriend's past, they very well could have prevented that horrific incident and saved Monica's life.

Tonight at 6:30 p.m. as friends and family gather at Memorial Gardens Park in Odessa to once again release balloons in her honor, they also expect to present a gift to Landgraf. A token of their appreciation for the Representative's relentless dedication and determination to author this piece of legislation and fight to see it become law. A law that may just save another family from the pain of a balloon release in the absence of a loved one... a law that may save many lives for years to follow.