The 6-year-old was immediately trasnported to Lubbock and the investigation is still ongoing.

ODESSA, Texas — A six-year-old is in critical condition after an ATV rolled over in Odessa.

The incident happened near the 700 block of E 87th street in a field between Harvard and Purdue.

The six-year-old passenger sustained life threatening injuries and was immediately transported to Lubbock.