Six dead after crash in Loving County

LOVING COUNTY, Texas — Six people have been killed in a crash in Loving County at the intersection of County Road 300 and Highway 652.

This incident occurred on May 30 around 8:00 a.m. this morning according to Texas DPS.

On the Winkler County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, they said it was a two vehicle collision that has led to six dead and two more airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition.

The intersection will be closed for several hours as local law enforcement agencies investigate the incident.

All drivers are advised to seek alternate routes at this time and expect significant delays.

Texas DPS, Loving County Sheriff's Office, Winkler County Sheriff's Office, Wink Volunteer Fire Department and Loving County EMS were all on the scene.