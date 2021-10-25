Simple tips for a safe and fun Halloween

The CDC urges you to avoid direct contact, wear a mask, and keep hands clean while trick or treating this Halloween.

TEXAS, USA — Trick or treaters will soon be heading door-to-door on the prowl for some tasty treats. However, before you head out for the night, health officials want to ensure children's safety.

The Center of Disease Control recommends:

Avoid direct contact with trick-or-treaters

Give treats outdoors

Set up a station with individually bagged treats

Wash hands before handling treats

Wear a mask

Remain six feet away and try to social distance.

With us also in flu season, it's good to remember to keep up good hygiene as kids are touching the same candy bowls and ringing the same doorbells.