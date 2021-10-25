Simple tips for a safe and fun Halloween

TEXAS, USA — Trick or treaters will soon be heading door-to-door on the prowl for some tasty treats. However, before you head out for the night, health officials want to ensure children's safety.
The Center of Disease Control recommends:
- Avoid direct contact with trick-or-treaters
- Give treats outdoors
- Set up a station with individually bagged treats
- Wash hands before handling treats
- Wear a mask
Remain six feet away and try to social distance.
With us also in flu season, it's good to remember to keep up good hygiene as kids are touching the same candy bowls and ringing the same doorbells.
Whether you are going to get treats or handing them out this year, small safety changes to your trick or treating routine, can help make for a safer but still spooky season.