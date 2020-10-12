Silver Alert: Missing Irving man possibly heading to West Texas

According to the Irving Police Department, Smith is in the beginning stages of dementia and has high blood pressure.

TEXAS, USA — Odessa Police are asking for the public to keep an eye out for a missing Irving man.

Ronald Smith, 69, was last seen on November 24. He has a grey beard, wears a glasses and has a noticeable mole on his left cheek.

According to the Irving Police Department, he is in the beginning stages of dementia and has high blood pressure.

Smith is believed to be driving a gray 2014 Ford Escape with the license plate number CHH3897.

Odessa Police say the vehicle was last seen on Interstate 20 in Trent, Texas and was possibly headed to West Texas.