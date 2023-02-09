Silver Alert issued for missing Lea County man

The man is believed to be with his daughter in a white Chevrolet Malibu and could be in danger if not located.

LEA COUNTY, N.M. — New Mexico State Police have issued a Silver Alert for an elderly Lea County man missing from his nursing home.

Cresencio Portillo, 88, is 5'5" tall and weighs around 140 pounds. He has white hair and brown eyes.

Portillo was last seen on Feb. 8 at the White Sands Nursing Home in Hobbs. It is unknown what he was last seen wearing.

Police believe the man is in the company of his daughter Elodia Medina. The two could be traveling in a 2003 white Chevrolet Malibu with the Texas license plate BJ4F058.

Portillo is believed to be in danger if he is not located.