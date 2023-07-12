Sign-ups for Midland Salvation Army Shoe Program to take place on July 13

People will need to bring a birth certificate for each child, utility bill/proof of residence, and a valid I.D. to sign up for the program.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Salvation Army will be holding sign-ups for their Shoe Program on July 13.

The sign up time periods will be from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The Midland Salvation Army is located at 600 E. Wall Street, and the entrance to the shelter is on Mineola Street.

In order to sign up for the program, people will need to bring a birth certificate for each child, utility bill/proof of residence document and a valid I.D.

This program is only for kids in Midland County and MISD, and for grades Kindergarten to 12th grade. The shoe vouchers are limited and there will be no appointments to sign up. It is a first come, first serve basis.