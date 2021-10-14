Sibley Nature Center to show free nature film

The third installment of "Night on Earth" will be shown Thursday evening.

MIDLAND, Texas — Sibley Nature Center will be showing a short nature film Thursday night.

The center regularly shows nature films in the auditorium on the second Thursday of each month.

On October 14 at 6 p.m., Sibley Nature Center will show the next installment of "Night on Earth".

This month's film will cover nocturnal creatures who live beneath the jungle's canopy.

The film runs 54 minutes and admission is free. Popcorn is also provided.