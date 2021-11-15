'Show of Support' celebrates service members and their families

The 17th annual Hunt for Heroes banquet is set for Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Bush Convention Center.

MIDLAND, Texas — West Texas loves to honor the men and women who have served our country.

Local nonprofit organization, Show of Support, is dedicated to showing gratitude to our wounded service members and their families.

The organization is holding a week of events for military couples from across the nation, with its 17th annual Hunt for Heroes banquet set for Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Bush Convention Center.

After the banquet, the men leave for an all-expense paid hunting trip, while their wives get royal treatment around Midland.

“We honor our veterans,” Show of Support Founder and President Terry Johnson said. “We're a patriotic community, Midland's a great place to live, a great place to raise a family, and we realize that came with a price. So putting on an event like this is really easy because the support is here and the interest is here.”

Organizers say they are extra ready for this year’s event, since it was canceled last year, due to the pandemic.