MIDLAND, Texas — Children with the Boys and Girls Club were treated to a special shopping spree on September 24.

Thanks to Academy Sports and Outdoors and the Midland Police Department, 20 children were able to participate in "Shopping with a Cop".

During the event the children were each given a $100 gift card, and a first responder joined the children while they shopped.

Academy also donated $3,000 to the Midland Police Department.

The event is part of National Night Out, a community-building opportunity for the public to meet with local first responders and build camaraderie.

