If you are looking to speak to someone in the aftermath of Saturday's shooting here are some options for you to do so.

Healing Through Hope is offering services for those in need of support. They will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday and Monday for those who need to talk.

UT Permian Basin is offering counseling and psychological services for students who want to speak to someone. They will be open on Sunday and Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and no appointment will be needed.

Counseling Corner will be open for drop-in appointments from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. pm Monday.

Affinity Counseling Center will be open for walk in sessions on Sunday and Monday.

This article will be updated with more counseling services as we find out.