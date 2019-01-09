If you are looking to speak to someone in the aftermath of Saturday's shooting here are some options for you to do so.
- Healing Through Hope is offering services for those in need of support. They will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday and Monday for those who need to talk.
- UT Permian Basin is offering counseling and psychological services for students who want to speak to someone. They will be open on Sunday and Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and no appointment will be needed.
- Counseling Corner will be open for drop-in appointments from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. pm Monday.
- Affinity Counseling Center will be open for walk in sessions on Sunday and Monday.
This article will be updated with more counseling services as we find out.