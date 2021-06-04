Shipley Do-Nuts to open on April 9 in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas — Shipley Do-Nuts in Midland will be opening in Midland on April 9 at 5210 W. Wadley Ave.
The store will be near Academy Sports and Dickies Barbeque. It will be open seven days a week from 5:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
The owners of the Midland location have a simple goal, which is to “Serve the best donuts, kolaches and coffee in West Texas.”
This will be not the only store to open in Midland this year. A second location at the corner of Wall Street and Garfield will be opened in the second half of the year.
Shipley's originated in Houston in 1936 and are known for its more than 60 varieties of donuts, pastries and kolaches. They are currently in nine different states.