Shipley Do-Nuts to open on April 9 in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas — Shipley Do-Nuts in Midland will be opening in Midland on April 9 at 5210 W. Wadley Ave.

The store will be near Academy Sports and Dickies Barbeque. It will be open seven days a week from 5:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The owners of the Midland location have a simple goal, which is to “Serve the best donuts, kolaches and coffee in West Texas.”

This will be not the only store to open in Midland this year. A second location at the corner of Wall Street and Garfield will be opened in the second half of the year.