Shield616 to hold Lunch and Learn event on April 8

ODESSA, Texas — Shield616 will be holding a Lunch and Learn event on April 8 from 12:00 p.m.- 1:30 p.m.

Other local police forces will participate in event hosted by the President and Founder of Shield616 Jake Skifstad.

The purpose of the event is to help provide better rifle armor to local officers and deputies.

Midland Police Department's Chief Herman will be a special guest speaker at the event.

People must wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.

The event will be held at the Crossroads Odessa Campus located at 6901 E. Highway 191 in Odessa.