ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa celebrated on September 12 after two community buildings were finished after a year of renovations.

The Sherwood and Slator community buildings both underwent extensive remodeling, receiving new flooring, ceilings and extended walls for access to those with disabilities.

Additionally, the Slator building got a new external facade.

The facelifts were due to the city saying it was becoming too expensive to simply patch up the problems.

"These buildings have been here sicne the 70s and it was time for extensive renovations," said Steve Patton, the Director of Odessa's Parks and Recreation Division.

"We actually have insulation in the ceilings. We did not used to have insulation in these ceilings. They'll stay cooler. We have more air conditioners. We're up to grade in terms of ADA access, fire codes and everything-it needs to be modern."

Another change involves cleaning fees. If you rent the building at Sherwood now it will cost $300 to cover this expense.

RELATED: Odessa police honor 12th anniversary of fallen officer

RELATED: Odessa City Council votes to take on up to $93M of debt