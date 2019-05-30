MIDLAND, Texas — Funeral services for Midland County Sheriff Gary Painter are scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Midland County Horseshoe Arena, on Interstate 20 near South Garfield in Midland.

Graveside services will follow at Resthaven Cemetery in north Midland.

Services follow a public viewing scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Horseshoe.

As Sheriff Painter is laid to rest, TxDOT wants to remind drivers traffic will be unusually heavy Thursday afternoon, both in the area of the Horseshoe Arena and then later near the cemetery.

Hundreds of mourners from across the state are expected to attend.

With a foot procession planned as part of the service, a section of Big Spring Street will be closed to through-traffic.

Northbound will be closed at Wadley Avenue; southbound will be closed at Solomon Lane. Motorists will need to find alternate routes.

During graveside services, northbound Big Spring will remain closed to handle overflow parking. The Loop 250 intersection at Big Spring Street and parts of the service roads will also be closed during the funeral.

Avoid the area of the Horseshoe in the time leading up to the start of services. It is also advisable to avoid the area of Resthaven Cemetery during the time of graveside services, estimated from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.