MIDLAND, Texas — The late Gary Painter, former sheriff of Midland County, will soon be honored with a life-size statue.

According to the Midland County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, Texan artist Bruce Greene will sculpt the life size bronze statue honoring Sheriff Painter.

The project will be totally funded by donations and no taxpayer funds will be involved.

If you would like to contribute to the project you can call 432-687-2167 for credit card donations or mail a check to:

Sheriff Painter Bronze

PO Box 11225

Midland, TX 79702