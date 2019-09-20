MIDLAND, Texas — Fiddlesticks Farms is ready to kick off their 12th season by honoring the late Midland County Sheriff Gary Painter.
This year, the farm features a corn maze design with an image of Painter and the Sheriff's badge, as posted on their Facebook page.
In the post, Painter was described as a leader and pillar in the community.
"Gary was a Master Mason, a staunch Republican, a devout Baptist, heartfelt supporter of the Hunt for Heroes and Wounded Warrior Project and served as a past president of the Downtown Lions Club ," the post reads.
Fiddlesticks also has a 10-acrea Pumpkin Patch, campfires, farm animals, games and other attractions.
The farm is set to open September 28. For more information on events and field trips,