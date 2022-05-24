Sheriff Griffis says sheriff's office collecting donations for Uvalde County

They will be taking additional monetary donations starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday through Thursday.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Sheriff Mike Griffis announced on his Facebook page the Ector County Sheriff's Office will be collecting donations for Uvalde County.

Griffis says they have already collected $1,000 from county employees.

They will be taking additional monetary donations starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday through Thursday.

Donations will be presented to the Uvalde County sheriff on Friday.

If you are filling out a check you should make it payable to Uvalde County.