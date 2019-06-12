AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Mike Griffis to the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement for terms set to expire on August 30, 2025.

Griffis has more than 30 years of experience in law enforcement and served as the Ector County Sheriff since 2017.

Graduating from Permian High School, he has been an active member of the Odessa community for years. He has also served as a board member for the Salvation Army and a member of the Odessa Rotary Club.

Griffis is a member of the Sheriffs’ Association of Texas, National Sheriffs’ Association, and the Big Bend Area Law Enforcement Officers Association.

Abbott also reappointed Patricia Burruss of Dallas and Jason Hester of Lago Vista. Chief Kim Lemaux of Arlington is the chair of the commission.

The Texas Commission on Law Enforcement serves as the regulatory agency for all peace officers in Texas, including sheriffs and their deputies, constables and their deputies, police officers, Texas Rangers and more.

