Shawn Adkins arraignment canceled in Mitchell County

Adkins waived his right through his attorney to have his charges read in the courtroom

MITCHELL COUNTY, Texas — The arraignment for Shawn Adkins that was scheduled for January 27 has been canceled.

Adkins waived his right to have the charges read in the courtroom. This came through Adkins' attorney.

According to the Mitchell County District Attorney office, the next step will be to put Adkins on the docket for his upcoming trial.

At this time, there is no specific timetable for when the trial will take place.

Back on December 30 of 2021, a Mitchell County grand jury handed down the indictment. It stated that Adkins knowingly committed “homicide, intentionally and knowingly concealing a human corpse with intent to impair its availability as evidence in any subsequent investigation or official proceeding related to the offense.”

The indictment came six months after Adkins was arrested and booked in Howard County Jail on June 14 before being transferred to Mitchell County.