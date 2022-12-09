Sewing aprons helps Midland woman with dementia

Alice Williams has been sewing her whole life. Now she's battling the early stages of dementia, and sewing aprons for people in town has helped keep her mind active.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDLAND, Texas — Alice Williams frees her mind and finds peace at her sewing machine.

“I’ve been sewing since I was 7 years old,” said Williams. "It’s something I can do and let the world go by. When I’m sewing there’s not anybody around me. I love to sew."

Her newfound favorite things to make are aprons.

"If there’s a piece of material laying there I’m gonna do something with it and that’s where it started," said Williams.

However, now more than ever, her daughter Renee Jarrett believes her mother making these aprons is not just fun for her, but it is also helping her as she deals with her early stages of dementia.

"Her memory is not as good as it used to be, and if you keep the mind working it doesn’t get any worse, and that’s where we were," said Jarrett.

Her mind is able to stay active as best as possible.

"Because if you just sit, the mind goes to mush," said Jarrett. "If you don't use your mind, you’ll forget, and she’s doing so well that we just want to keep her busy."

This is why, through each stitch Alice makes, she's keeping her and her mind together.