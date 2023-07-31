Sewer line project to begin in Odessa on August 1

The project will be taking place in the alley north of the 1300 block of E. 23 Street and should take about two months to finish.

A sewer line project will start on August 1 in the alley north of 1300 block of E. 23rd Street in Odessa.

The project is expected to be finished in about two months. The project is also expected to cost close to $150,000. Edgardo Madrid & Associates will be replacing close to 1,000 feet of deteriorating Vitrified Clay sewer main, three manholes and all service laterals to residents.

Edgardo Madrid & Associates is currently under contract with the City of Odessa for projects that are meant to improve water and wastewater.