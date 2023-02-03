Sewell Leadership Event brings together prominent community leaders

MIDLAND, Texas — The Sewell Leadership Event returned to the Permian Basin on March 2.
This event, which took place at the Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center, brought together hundreds of business owners, professionals, students and more to learn about leadership in West Texas.
2023's event featured three keynote speakers: Dr. John C. Maxwell, Mark Batterson and Ryan Leak.
Senior Marketing Coordinator Callie Garrett explained why this event is dear to her heart.
"What I love most about this event is, 100% of our ticket cost is going to local charities,” said Garrett. “So, not only are people gaining a lot out of this, we are really able to reach out and help the community as we are doing this."
For more information on the event and to keep an eye out when ticket sales open up for 2024, you can click or tap here.