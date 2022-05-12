Sewell Big Serve helps Seniors at Meals on Wheels of Odessa

Meals on Wheels of Odessa welcomed the Sewell Family of Companies for their Annual Sewell Big Serve Event.

ODESSA, Texas — Boxes on boxes filled with food were rolled out of Meals on Wheels of Odessa kitchen and loaded into cars to be taken to Seniors' homes.

"The senior box is a federal program that's run through the local food bank so we partner with the West Texas Food Bank to get these boxes out to our clients," said Craig Stoker, Executive Director of Meals on Wheels Odessa.

Packed inside of these boxes are nutritional and healthy food items that can fill up a pantry.

"It's geared toward seniors 60 and older the boxes are pantry staples that are shelf stable and there’s also a dairy component so they do get some milk items and some cheese," said Stoker, "those are pantry staples that will help kind of extend their budget that's something that people have been struggling with. Price of groceries have went up so anything we can do to help extend .that budget we want to do that.

With the help of those with Sewell Family of Companies, they were able to get today's job done.

"We are a recipient of generosity today through the Sewell Big Serve. They have joined us to help us distribute senior boxes which is a supplemental box of food that will help clients make ends meet," he said.

Stoker said with the holidays being here and it being hard for some to make ends meet. This big serve will help big time.

"It’s that time of year where we start thinking about each other and our neighbors and helping out so this is a great opportunity for a team to come together and it’s one of the rare opportunities that we have that isn’t during the week when most people are at work. So we’re happy to work with Sewell we’re happy to do a special event with these groups. And if you have a group that wants to help us out give us a call," said Stoker.