Several traffic alerts issued across West Texas

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Several traffic alerts have been issued for Winkler County, Upton County, Martin County, Midland County and Crane County.
In Winkler County:
- There will be Debris Patrol Operations on various state-maintained roadways on Sept. 18.
- From the 19-21, there will be pavement repairs conducted on SH 18 beginning at SH 18 and Kermit city limits and continue south for about 5 1/2 miles.
- On the 22th, there will be herbicide operations on various state-maintained roadways, as well as edge repair operations conducted on SH 302 west beginning at the Pecos River and heading east two miles.
In Upton County:
- On Sept. 18, there will be edge repairs on SH 349 from the Upton County line and continue to Rankin. Same thing for US 67 from the Upton County line and continue to McCamey.
In Martin County:
- From Sept. 18-22 strip seal operations will be conducted on SH 137 beginning at the intersection of CR 126 and continuing for about four miles.
In Midland County:
- From Sept. 18-20 pavement repairs will be conducted on IH 120 in the westbound lane just east of the east I-20 interchange.
In Crane County:
- From Sept. 18-24 pavement repairs will be conducted on FM 1233 beginning at the intersection of FM 1053 and continuing for four miles.
- Sweeping operations will be conducted on IH 20 at the park 41 overpass.