Several traffic alerts in multiple West Texas counties

TEXAS, USA — There will be multiple traffic alerts across the Permian Basin within the next week.

In Ector County on Wednesday there will be pothole patching along I-20 on the eastbound and westbound lanes moving northeast from patching mile marker 296 to mile marker 307.

In Crane County on Wednesday road repair will be conducted on FM 1787 about a mile west of the intersection of FM 1787 and FM 1788 and continue for one mile.

In Andrews County on Tuesday there will be debris and herbicide operations on various state-maintained roadways within Winkler County. On Wednesday and Thursday there will be a one lane closure on SH 115 beginning about a mile and a half south of the intersection of SH 128 and SH 115 and continue to the Andrews/Winkler County line. They will continue herbicide operations on various state-maintained roadways.

In Winkler County on Friday they will be closing the right lane on SH 18 for debris removal beginning a mile south of the intersection of SH 302 and SH 18 and continuing for two more miles. They will also continue herbicide operations on various state-maintained roadways.