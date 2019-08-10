STANTON, Texas — Several buildings in Stanton faced a lockdown on Tuesday morning.
According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, the all-clear was given shortly after. Police could not say what situation caused the lock-down.
Officials of Stanton Independent School District said the High School was put on precaution lock-down and the Middle and Elementary students were kept indoors.
Stanton HS said the lockdown was a drill..
