STANTON, Texas — Several buildings in Stanton faced a lockdown on Tuesday morning.

According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, the all-clear was given shortly after. Police could not say what situation caused the lock-down.

Officials of Stanton Independent School District said the High School was put on precaution lock-down and the Middle and Elementary students were kept indoors.

Stanton HS said the lockdown was a drill..

