Areas in Midland, Odessa, St. Lawrence, Angeles, Orla and other towns are experiencing power outages.

MIDLAND, Texas — Oncor is reporting outages across several towns in West Texas.

According to Oncor, about 53 customers are affected in the Midland area, 117 customers in the Odessa area, 38 customers in the St. Lawrence area, and 60 customers in the Angeles-Orla area, among several other towns in Texas.

Most of the homes in Midland-Odessa should be back by 8:30 p.m. tonight.