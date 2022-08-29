SeptemberFest returns to Museum of the Southwest

The event will run Sept. 9-11 on the lawn of the Turner Mansion.

MIDLAND, Texas — The annual art festival SeptemberFest is returning to the Museum of the Southwest.

This year's event will run Sept. 9-11, with Friday featuring a special preview party.

The preview party will run from 6 to 10 p.m. and costs $75 for museum members and $100 for non-members. Attendees will be able to enjoy food and cocktails and get exclusive early access to the artist booths.

Saturday's event will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. while Sunday will run from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

General admission prices are $15 for adults and$10 for children age three to 12. Children three and under get in free.

Tickets can be purchased at the gate or ahead of time.

The weekend will feature artist booths, demonstrations, performances, food and of course the KinderFest.